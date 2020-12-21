Centre releases ₹6,000 crore in GST dues

The Centre on Monday released another ₹6,000 crore to States in lieu of their GST compensation dues, taking the total amount transferred to States to ₹48,000 crore so far this year.

A total of ₹1.10 lakh crore is due to States under this plan and the Centre had been releasing these funds to States on a weekly basis since late October.

“The amount released this week was the eighth instalment of such funds provided to the States. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.1902%,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.