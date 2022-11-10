Centre releases 2 instalments of tax devolution totalling ₹1.16 lakh crore to states

PTI New Delhi
November 10, 2022 22:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government on Thursday released two instalments of tax devolution to States totalling over ₹1.16 lakh crore to help accelerate their capital expenditure.

"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,16,665 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹58,333 crore," the Finance Ministry said in a statement. 

This would help strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, 41% of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among States in a fiscal year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app