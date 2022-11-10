Centre releases 2 instalments of tax devolution totalling ₹1.16 lakh crore to states

ADVERTISEMENT

The government on Thursday released two instalments of tax devolution to States totalling over ₹1.16 lakh crore to help accelerate their capital expenditure.

"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,16,665 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹58,333 crore," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

This would help strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, it added.

Currently, 41% of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among States in a fiscal year.