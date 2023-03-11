ADVERTISEMENT

Centre releases ₹1.40 lakh cr tax devolution amount to states

March 11, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh received the highest instalment of ₹24,783 crore among all states

ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: ANI

The government on March 11 released the 14th instalment of tax devolution of more than ₹1.40 lakh crore to states.

"The Union Government has released the 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore," the Finance Ministry said in a statement on March 11.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, it read.

