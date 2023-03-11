HamberMenu
Centre releases ₹1.40 lakh cr tax devolution amount to states

Uttar Pradesh received the highest instalment of ₹24,783 crore among all states

March 11, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The government on March 11 released the 14th instalment of tax devolution of more than ₹1.40 lakh crore to states.

"The Union Government has released the 14th instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore," the Finance Ministry said in a statement on March 11.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, it read.

Uttar Pradesh received the highest instalment of ₹24,783 crore among all states.

