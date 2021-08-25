Centre raises family pension for bank staff

MUMBAI

25 August 2021 23:09 IST

The Centre on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to increase the family pension for bank employees to 30% of the last salary drawn, besides lifting the cap on pension.

The move will result in a payout of up to ₹30,000-35,000 per family.

Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, made the announcement at a press meet addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday.

“In continuation of the 11th bi-partite settlement on wage revision of public sector bank employees, which was signed by the IBA with the unions on November 11, 2020, there was a proposal for enhancement of family pension and also the employers’ contribution under the National Pension System. This has been approved by the Finance Minister,” Mr. Panda said.

“Earlier the [pension] scheme had slabs of 15, 20 and 30% of the pay that a pensioner drew at that point of time,” he said. “It was capped subject to a maximum of ₹9,284. That was a very paltry sum and the FM was concerned and wanted that to be revised so that family members of bank employees get a decent amount to survive and sustain,” the Secretary said. “They [family members] can now get up to ₹35,000 per month,” he added.

The government also approved a proposal to increase employers’ contribution under the NPS to 14% from the existing 10%.

“So there is a 40% increase from the employer side. While the employer will contribute 14%, the employees will pay the regular 10%,” Mr. Panda explained.

According to the government, thousands of families of PSU bank employees will be benefited by the enhanced family pension, while increase in employer contribution will provide increased financial security to the bank employees under the NPS.