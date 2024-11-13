 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre plans QCO for weaving machines from next year

Published - November 13, 2024 11:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Ministry of Heavy Industries plans to introduce Quality Control Order (QCO) for weaving machines (looms) or their assemblies, sub-assemblies, and components and all types of embroidery machinery from August 28, 2025.

In an order dated August 28, 2024, the Ministry said the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Safety (Omnibus Technical Regulation) Order, 2024, will be effective from August 28, 2025, making Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) licence mandatory for these machinery.

While the weaving industry has urged the Central government to reconsider the proposal, the textile machinery manufacturers have welcomed the announcement.

K. Sakthivel, vice chairman of the Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, said that while the European weaving machines operate at almost 1,600 rpm, the Indian machines go up to only 750 rpm. Shuttlesslooms currently installed in the country are almost fully imported. “Further, we do not have the technology to design high end jacquards,” he said.

According to an industry source, Sri Lanka has a special package and is now buying used powerlooms from India. When neighbouring countries are developing the weaving industry, India is losing export opportunities by bringing in policies that impact the industry. “Instead of promoting development of technologies, we have got into curbing,” he said.

However, according to Sachin Kumar Arora, Executive Director of the Textile Machinery Manufacturers Association (India), only 10% of the imported machinery are high end looms and the rest of the weaving machinery that are imported are second-hand, refurbished or assembled by agents. These are 30% cheaper than Indian machinery.

“We see it (the proposed QCOs) as an opportunity with a point of caution. Some of the key components used by the domestic machinery manufacturers are also imported,” he said.

Published - November 13, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Related Topics

textile and clothing / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.