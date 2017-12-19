‘Centre planning strategy to boost services exports’

The government is formulating a new strategy to boost services exports by identifying new markets such as Latin America as well as services, including healthcare and financial services, which have tremendous potential in terms of exports and job creation, according to Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Addressing the Services Conclave, organised by CII in cooperation with the Commerce Ministry and Services Export Promotion Council, Mr. Prabhu said with manufacturing becoming increasingly automated, services would contribute more to employment generation. He said his Ministry, along with the EXIM Bank, was working on a strategy to define each market along with the kind of products that could be exported.

‘Not just back office’

“I don’t think we are just the back office of the world. We should be the front office... providing services of all kinds,” he said. Uday Kotak, chairman, CII National Council on Services, said the sectors which had the most potential for exports included health and wellness, media and entertainment and leisure.