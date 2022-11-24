Centre notifies changes to empower CCI on anti-profiteering matters from Dec. 1

November 24, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The government on Wednesday notified changes to empower the Competition Commission of India to take charge of matters relating to the anti-profiteering provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, starting December 1. The CCI will now be entrusted with assessing whether firms have passed on benefits of GST rate reductions or input tax credits, through commensurate price reductions for consumers.

KPMG India’s indirect tax partner Abhishek Jain said that the change in governing body from the National Anti-Profiteering Authority to the CCI will not affect the challenge posed towards the constitutional validity of the anti-profiteering provisions themselves.