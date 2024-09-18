Centre kick-starts FY26 Budget process

The process for formulating the Union Budget 2025-26 kicked off on Tuesday with the Department of Economic Affairs’ sending out its annual Budget communique to central ministries and Union Territories’ administrations, with instructions and timelines to submit their revised spending estimates for this year and next.
“Pre‐budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence in the second week of October and continue till around mid-November,” as per the circular.
Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST