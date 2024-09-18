GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre kick-starts FY26 Budget process

Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The process for formulating the Union Budget 2025-26 kicked off on Tuesday with the Department of Economic Affairs’ sending out its annual Budget communique to central ministries and Union Territories’ administrations, with instructions and timelines to submit their revised spending estimates for this year and next.

“Pre‐budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence in the second week of October and continue till around mid-November,” as per the circular.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.