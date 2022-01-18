Centre invites applications for IRDAI post

Insurance regulator without a Chairman for over eight months now

The Centre has invited applications for the post of whole-time Member (Non-Life) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The post is set to fall vacant in May, as per the call for applications that the Union Finance Ministry issued on Monday. “The applicant should have a minimum of two years of residual service as on the date of vacancy i.e. 6.5.2022,” it said. February 15 is the last date for receipt of applications.

The move comes even as IRDAI has been without a chairman for eight months now. Subhash C. Khuntia completed the three-year term as Chairman in May 2021. The post of Member (Finance and Investment) is also vacant.

IRDAI is a 10-member team comprising Chairman, five whole-time members and four part-time members (all appointed by the Centre). The incumbent Member (Non-Life) T.L. Alamelu, with more than 36 years of experience in the general insurance industry, assumed the office in July, 2019.

According to the Department of Financial Services, the consolidated pay and allowances of the whole-time Member (Non-Life) is ₹4 lakh per month without the facility of house and car.