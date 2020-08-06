Centre formulating R&D policy to bolster drug discovery

HYDERABAD

06 August 2020 08:01 IST

Blueprint to cover medical devices, include incentives for scientists, says official

The Centre will soon unveil a new Research & Development (R&D) policy to boost drug discovery and the manufacture of medical devices in the country.

Alongside, numerous production-linked incentives are also on the anvil, including to the scientists involved in the process, P.D. Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, said on Wednesday.

The government proposes to set up three major manufacturing parks including one in Hyderabad, with an investment of ₹1,000 crore each to help drive import substitution of basic raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and the making of medical devices, Mr. Vaghela said.

Addressing a webinar to commemorate the 77th anniversary of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), the Secretary said there had to be renewed focus on bringing together research institutions, academia and the industry to identify new chemicals, update processes and discover new drug delivery systems.

‘Become millionaires’

He said current approval processes were archaic and that there was a dire need to strengthen institutions and recognise scientists’ role in new discoveries, and to help them commercialise the projects so they too can ‘become millionaires’.

The Centre has so far received 13 requests for setting up the bulk drug parks.

CSIR-DG Shekhar C. Mande said about 53 APIs had been identified for manufacture, of which 26 were being processed on a war footing, with results expected in 2-3 years.