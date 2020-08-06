Centre formulating R&D policy to bolster drug discovery

The Centre will soon unveil a new Research & Development (R&D) policy to boost drug discovery and the manufacture of medical devices in the country.
Alongside, numerous production-linked incentives are also on the anvil, including to the scientists involved in the process, P.D. Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, said on Wednesday.
The government proposes to set up three major manufacturing parks including one in Hyderabad, with an investment of ₹1,000 crore each to help drive import substitution of basic raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and the making of medical devices, Mr. Vaghela said.
Addressing a webinar to commemorate the 77th anniversary of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), the Secretary said there had to be renewed focus on bringing together research institutions, academia and the industry to identify new chemicals, update processes and discover new drug delivery systems.
‘Become millionaires’
He said current approval processes were archaic and that there was a dire need to strengthen institutions and recognise scientists’ role in new discoveries, and to help them commercialise the projects so they too can ‘become millionaires’.
The Centre has so far received 13 requests for setting up the bulk drug parks.
CSIR-DG Shekhar C. Mande said about 53 APIs had been identified for manufacture, of which 26 were being processed on a war footing, with results expected in 2-3 years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath