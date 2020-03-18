Centre committed to revival of BSNL: Ravi Shankar Prasad

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020

But it is not possible to retain all its employees, says Telecom Minister

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the Centre was committed to revival of the BSNL but it was not possible to retain all its employees.

Speaking during the Question Hour, he said the government had taken a conscious decision to revive the BSNL because they do public service in floods, earthquake etc.

“As of now nearly a lakh employees have sought the VRS and we are giving them packages.’’ The VRS was introduced as part of the revival efforts.

“We strongly believe in the existence of a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) like the BSNL and it is important both for public service and also fairness in the entire system of communication. The BSNL has seen some bad times but during 2014-15, 2015-16 it became a bit positive,” the Minister told the House.

The Cabinet decision stands committed to providing 4G. “It will be given to them shortly.”

In his written reply, Mr. Prasad said the PSU had been incurring losses since 2009-10. On the basis of its financial performance and as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), it was classified as “Incipient sick CPSE” in 2017.

It had a workforce of 1,55,296 employees as on October 1, 2019. The employee cost was 74% of its revenue for 2018-19, he said.

The Minister said the government had approved the revival plan on October 23, 2019 which inter alia, includes reduction in staff cost through VRS for employees of age 50 years and above.

He said 78,569 employees had opted for the VRS offered on October 4, 2019 and closed on December 3, 2019. Mr. Prasad said the PSU had said as per the provision, the posts falling vacant due to the VRS had been abolished and there was no recruitment against the vacancies.