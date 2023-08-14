ADVERTISEMENT

Centre appoints R. Doraiswamy as LIC’s MD

August 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said the government had appointed R. Doraiswamy as the managing director.

Mr. Doraiswamy is currently executive director at the central office in Mumbai.

He has been appointed as managing director of LIC in place of Mini Ipe with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office on or after September 1, 2023, and up to the date of his superannuation August 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the national insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, had in June recommended the name of Mr. Doraiswamy as MD.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises; IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan, and former Oriental Insurance managing director A.V. Girija Kumar.

