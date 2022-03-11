JUST IN
- 55 sec Centre appoints ex-financial services secretary Debasish Panda as IRDAI chief
- 2 hrs Gold tumbles ₹ 200; silver jumps ₹ 193
- 2 hrs Singapore-based Cialfo raises $20 million
- 2 hrs Markets settle with modest gains in choppy trade
- 6 hrs TikTok nears Oracle deal in bid to allay U.S. data concerns
- Sensex jumps 268 points after initial fall; Nifty climbs over 16,600 level
- India good at managing finances but global energy price rise will hurt it, says IMF MD
- India's gold imports bounced back to 1,067 tonnes in 2021: GJEPC
- Tamilnadu Petroproducts bags BIS certification for its product LAB
- India Inc.'s direct overseas investment plunges 67% to $754 mn in Feb.
- India's sugar exports accelerate on global price rally, weak rupee
- Lasa files suit for permanent injunction
- Inflation may stay below 6% even if oil averages $100: Crisil
- Future Generali India unveils dog health cover
- Projects with implementation risks should be financed by capital markets: Former RBI Dy Governor