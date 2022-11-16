  1. EPaper
Centre appoints Arvind Virmani as full-time member of NITI Aayog

November 16, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

PTI

New Delhi

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification.

Mr. Virmani served as the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry (2007-2009).

“The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Shri Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog,” the Cabinet Secretariat’s notification said.

Mr. Virmani served as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016.

He was till end-2012, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The NITI Aayog, the government think tank headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presently has three members – V.K. Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V.K. Paul.

