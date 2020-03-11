Centre advises States to step up sanitation in public transport vehicles and bus terminals

New Delhi:

It advised all the States to take up necessary steps in public transport vehicles to ensure sanitation of seats, handles and bars.

All States and Union Territories have been asked to step up sanitation and hygiene in all public transport vehicles to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said on Wednesday.

The States and Union Territories have also been advised to step up sanitation at bus terminals and stops, the Ministry said.

“A public health situation of this scale requires a concerted and whole of government approach in order to prevent further importation of cases and to build up a comprehensive and robust response system. It is required to step up efforts and fully mobilise all resources to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in preparedness, control and containment measures,” the Ministry said in an advisory to all States and UTs.

“The hygiene and sanitation may be stepped up at all the bus terminals and the display of public health messages may be ensured on public transport vehicles, bus terminals and bus stops,” it said.

Underlining that novel coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in more than 90 countries, the advisory stated that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been coordinating the efforts of the Central government in this regard and has also been working with State governments in order to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in India. India has so far reported 60 coronavirus cases.

China remains the hardest-hit country overall with more than 80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths, out of 117,339 cases and 4,251 fatalities worldwide.