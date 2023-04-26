Central PSU ITI commissions 1 MW solar plant at Palakkad

April 26, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

ITI Ltd. said on Wednesday it had commissioned a 1 MW solar plant, that will generate 12.5 lakh units of energy per year, at its Palakkad plant.

With the commissioning of the system, the central PSU would not only be able to save big on electricity charges, but would also be able to bank and sell surplus energy to the energy grid of Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) as bidirectional ABT meters had been commissioned here, ITI said in a regulatory filing. Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) said, the ITI Palakkad Plant would be saving significantly on energy bills on account of this new solar installation. “Another heartening thing to note here is that 3,702 Solar PV Panels of 325 Wp have been sourced from our Naini Plant which manufactures them. We look forward to scaling up the solar projects across our different units,” Mr. Rai added.

Commissioning of the new solar plant was a part of the PSU’s continued efforts to contribute to a greener future and with this installation, ITI would be able to reduce 750 tonnes of CO2 every year which is equivalent to the tree plantation of around 4,500 numbers per year, he further said. ITI currently has roof-top captive solar power plants at its units in Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.