Central Bank Q4 net profit grows 84% to ₹571 crore

April 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Central Bank of India reported that its fourth quarter net profit grew 84.19% to ₹571 crore against ₹310 crore a year ago, owing to improvements in all-round performance.

Operating profit during the quarter has shown a growth of 16.27% on YoY basis to ₹2,108 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 45.35% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹3,513 crore as against ₹2,417 crore a year ago.

Net revenue (Interest Income plus other Income) for Q4FY23 improved by 33.44% from ₹6,420 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2023 the bank’s reported net profit grew by 51.39% to ₹1,582 crore. NII grew by 23.19% to ₹11,687 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.64%, registering a growth of 43 bps.

The bank’s total business grew by 8.39% to ₹ 5,77,075 crore, on a YoY basis. While total deposits grew by 4.85% to ₹3,59,296 crore, gross advances increased by 14.79% to ₹ 2,17,779 crore, on a YoY basis.

Gross NPA improved to 8.44% with an improvement of 640 bps, on a YoY basis, and Net NPA improved to 1.77% with an improvement of 220 bps, on Y-o-Y basis, the bank said in a filing.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 92.48%, with an improvement of 579 bps, on a YoY basis, it said.

CRAR improved to 14.12% of which Tier I is 12.11%, registering an improvement of 28 bps, it added.

The bank said it continued to show improved performance in all business parameters on a sustainable basis for the 8th consecutive quarter.

