Central Bank Q2 profit grows 27% to ₹318 crore

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 20, 2022 22:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Bank of India reported a net profit of ₹318 crore for the second quarter, an increase of 27.20% compared with the year earlier period.

The bank, which exited the PCA framework of the RBI recently, registered a net interest income of ₹2,747 crore, an increase of 24.52% year on year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Net NPAs improved from 4.51% to 2.95% for the same quarter last year. Net NPAs in absolute terms also declined to ₹5,407 crore from ₹7,004 crore year on year. Total deposits increased 1.96% and stood at ₹3,43,081 crore. Gross advances increased 12.20% year on year and stood at ₹1,97,022 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app