Central Bank Q2 profit grows 27% to ₹318 crore

Central Bank of India reported a net profit of ₹318 crore for the second quarter, an increase of 27.20% compared with the year earlier period.

The bank, which exited the PCA framework of the RBI recently, registered a net interest income of ₹2,747 crore, an increase of 24.52% year on year.

Net NPAs improved from 4.51% to 2.95% for the same quarter last year. Net NPAs in absolute terms also declined to ₹5,407 crore from ₹7,004 crore year on year. Total deposits increased 1.96% and stood at ₹3,43,081 crore. Gross advances increased 12.20% year on year and stood at ₹1,97,022 crore.


