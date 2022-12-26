ADVERTISEMENT

Central Bank of India to raise up to ₹1,500 crore this fiscal

December 26, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The base issue size is of ₹500 crore with a green shoe option up to ₹1,000 crore

PTI

State-owned Central Bank of India will raise up to ₹1,500 crore this fiscal by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting held on Monday.

The board of directors considered and approved to raise capital through an issuance of non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier II bonds for amount up to ₹1,500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The base issue size is of ₹500 crore with a green shoe option up to ₹1,000 crore.

Under the Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US