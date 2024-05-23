Cement makers begin transition from ICE, pilot 150 electric trucks: CMA leaders

India’s cement industry has begun transition away from internal combustion engines with induction of 150 electric trucks to its diesel-dominated, heavy-duty fleet to get insights into the way forward as it looks to cut down on its carbon footprint, according to Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) leaders.

The piloting of the 150 electric trucks is expected to help understand challenges better, especially the evolving charging infrastructure, reduced payload on account of the battery weight to the viability as well, they said on the sidelines of CII Green Cementech 2024 conference here where a report on electrification in cement and raw material transport was also launched.

“The transition to e-trucks is a critical step in our journey towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving broader goals of energy efficiency and sustainability,” CMA president and Shree Cement MD Neeraj Akhoury said, adding the challenges included availability of trained drivers.

The higher cost of ownership, longer payback periods and limited charging infrastructure notwithstanding, the industry has displayed leadership by deploying EVs for material handling and dispatch operations even on lead distance routes exceeding 100 kms, conference chairman and JK Cement DMD and CEO Madhavkrishna Singhania said in the report.

Deploying e-trucks is expected to reduce logistic costs by 25-40%. However, profitability could be achieved, amid the current energy and infrastructure costs, only if the vehicles operate over 8,000 km per month. The challenges include high procurement cost; battery cost and maintenance; lack of flexible payment models, heavy battery sizes eating into payload capacity by 2-2.5 tonnes; fixed or shorter routes due to range anxiety and inadequate charging infrastructure; charging time reducing the number of possible trips thus impacting profitability, the CII-CMA report said.

Policy support sought by the cement industry accelerate adoption of e-trucks include government subsidies for the e-trucks; incentives for retrofitting of ICE trucks; policies providing direct benefits to operators such as reduced toll charges and favourable insurance and loan terms; offer battery replacement subsidy in e-trucks as well as standardise charging protocols.

To queries, Mr. Akhoury and Mr.Singhania said CMA members account for 75% of the industry’s installed capacity of 670 million tonnes. The industry, which in last fiscal reported 430 MT sales, estimates the demand growth to remain robust. On expansion, the leaders said about 40 MT is expected to be added over next two years at an estimated investment of Rs.1,000 crore per tonne.

The CII, in a release on the inauguration of the two day conference, said India is the second largest cement producer in the world. The industry is projected to witness a CAGR of around 7% till 2026 on the back of rising infrastructure demands, government initiatives and real estate developments.

