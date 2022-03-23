Business

Cement industry to log 18-20% volume growth in FY22: report

The cement industry is expected to record an 18-20% volume-based growth and even surpass pre-COVID levels by 6% in the current fiscal, according to a report.

However, high input costs on account of inflationary pressure are resulting in a decline in operating margins by 440-480 basis points to about 19.8-20.2% in FY2022, ICRA said.

"For the full year, FY2022, ICRA expects 18-20% volumetric growth to around 355 million metric tonnes which is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels by 6%, driven by continued strong rural housing demand and pick-up in infrastructure activity," it said in the report released on Wednesday.

ICRA AVP & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, Anupama Reddy said that despite the increase in the net sales realisations by 5%, the Operating Profit Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (OPBITDA) per metric tonne declined by 10% Y-o-Y in the first nine months of FY2022 to ₹1,124.

This is "primarily due to increase in input prices - the raw material, power and fuel and freight expenses which are higher by 12%, 31% and 5% Y-o-Y respectively," she added.

For the full year, the continued elevated costs would push down the OPBITDA/MT by 16-18% to ₹1,030-1,050/MT, Ms.Reddy said.

According to the report, all-India cement production registered a growth of 25% at 290 million metric tonnes in the first 10 months of FY2022 compared with the year-earlier period.

"It was higher by 4% when compared to pre-Covid levels of 10M FY2020," it said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2022 10:49:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cement-industry-to-log-18-20-volume-growth-in-fy22-report/article65253594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY