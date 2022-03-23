Cement industry to log 18-20% volume growth in FY22: report

However, high input costs on account of inflationary pressure are resulting in a decline in operating margins

The cement industry is expected to record an 18-20% volume-based growth and even surpass pre-COVID levels by 6% in the current fiscal, according to a report.

However, high input costs on account of inflationary pressure are resulting in a decline in operating margins by 440-480 basis points to about 19.8-20.2% in FY2022, ICRA said.

"For the full year, FY2022, ICRA expects 18-20% volumetric growth to around 355 million metric tonnes which is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels by 6%, driven by continued strong rural housing demand and pick-up in infrastructure activity," it said in the report released on Wednesday.

ICRA AVP & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, Anupama Reddy said that despite the increase in the net sales realisations by 5%, the Operating Profit Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (OPBITDA) per metric tonne declined by 10% Y-o-Y in the first nine months of FY2022 to ₹1,124.

This is "primarily due to increase in input prices - the raw material, power and fuel and freight expenses which are higher by 12%, 31% and 5% Y-o-Y respectively," she added.

For the full year, the continued elevated costs would push down the OPBITDA/MT by 16-18% to ₹1,030-1,050/MT, Ms.Reddy said.

According to the report, all-India cement production registered a growth of 25% at 290 million metric tonnes in the first 10 months of FY2022 compared with the year-earlier period.

"It was higher by 4% when compared to pre-Covid levels of 10M FY2020," it said.