Ceat unveils new range of truck tyres

July 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd. has introduced a new product line, the LYFMAX X3 series for truck tyres.

“The series, which includes the LYFMAX X3 R and LYFMAX X3 D, is designed to provide superior steer and drive tyres with best-in-class mileage and long durability,” the company said in a statement.

“Nylon tyres is still a preference choice for many fleets and they want the best mileage product that minimizes their down time benefiting reduction in operational cost,” said Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd. “To address these needs, we have engineered the LYFMAX X3 series that delivers unmatched mileage and provides durability to the customer,” he added.

The company said these tyres deliver 10% higher mileage than other brands available in the market.