Ceat rolls out tyres for electric buses

Ceat Tyres Ltd. has introduced Winenergy X3-R tyres for electric buses which are being progressively rolled out on urban roads.

The company said the performance of the tyre had already been proven in EV fleets across the country.

“Data has shown that these tyres deliver 30% higher mileage, 30% better rolling resistance, and 50% reduction in tyre noise as compared to regular tyres. These parameters are particularly important in EV vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat Tyres, said these tyres, specifically designed for EV OEMs, would help in making urban transport cost-effective, cleaner, and smoother.