Ceat opens first fully automated warehouse in Chennai

March 03, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Leading tyre manufacturer Ceat inaugurated its first fully automated warehouse in Chennai. The unit will have the capacity to handle 2 lakh finished tyres and will be expanded by 2-3 times in the next five years, the company said.

The aim of the automation is not to reduce manpower, but to increase and improve the quality of delivery and reduce the time of dispatch. The new warehouse uses state-of-the-art technology to automatically store, retrieve and dispatch tyres to the right truck. This eliminates any mix-up of tyres, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, Ceat said in a statement.

