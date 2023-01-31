ADVERTISEMENT

CEA Nageswaran refuses comment on Adani controversy

January 31, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Retail investors, domestic funds, Adani employees shy away from bidding for shares

PTI

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran on January 31 refused to comment on the impact of the rout in Adani Group shares following a damning report by a US-based short seller.

“We don’t comment on a single company in the Economic Survey,” he said in an interaction with the media after the Survey was tabled in Parliament.

“Corporate sector as a whole has deleveraged and balancesheets are healthy. So, what happens to one particular corporate group is a matter between markets and the corporate group,” he said in response to a question on the Adani Group crisis.

The allegations have been rejected by the group.

