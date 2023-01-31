HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CEA Nageswaran refuses comment on Adani controversy

Retail investors, domestic funds, Adani employees shy away from bidding for shares

January 31, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran on January 31 refused to comment on the impact of the rout in Adani Group shares following a damning report by a US-based short seller.

“We don’t comment on a single company in the Economic Survey,” he said in an interaction with the media after the Survey was tabled in Parliament.

“Corporate sector as a whole has deleveraged and balancesheets are healthy. So, what happens to one particular corporate group is a matter between markets and the corporate group,” he said in response to a question on the Adani Group crisis.

The allegations have been rejected by the group.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.