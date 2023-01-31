CEA Nageswaran refuses comment on Adani controversy

January 31, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran on January 31 refused to comment on the impact of the rout in Adani Group shares following a damning report by a US-based short seller.

“We don’t comment on a single company in the Economic Survey,” he said in an interaction with the media after the Survey was tabled in Parliament.

“Corporate sector as a whole has deleveraged and balancesheets are healthy. So, what happens to one particular corporate group is a matter between markets and the corporate group,” he said in response to a question on the Adani Group crisis.

The allegations have been rejected by the group.