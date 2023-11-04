CEA flags oligopolies’ control over rare earths as a key green transition hurdle

November 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Countries’ energy transition efforts face significant uncertainty due to the oligopolistic control over mining and processing of rare earth elements that are critical to scale up green technologies, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran observed, adding that external funding to help developing countries move away from fossil fuels could also be potentially ‘weaponised’.

Mr. Nageswaran also said that investors in developing countries’ green transition efforts ought to not let greed dominate the creation of public goods and expect to ‘have their cake and eat it too’ by pushing for higher returns on investments even as they sought risk mitigation interventions.

Stressing that public investments must play a major role in green transitions, the CEA pointed out that major transformation efforts such as the post-World War II reconstruction, space exploration and the development of the Internet during its prototype stages were driven by the public sector for a reason.

“Public investment in carbon sequestration, carbon sinks, battery storage technologies and green hydrogen will obviate problems with intellectual property rights and help assert the global public nature of solutions,” the CEA said at The Energy Transition Dialogues hosted by Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) earlier this week.

Emphasising that market-based solutions to mitigate carbon emissions had limitations, Mr. Nageswaran cautioned against the temptation to “promote and push capital market liberalisation in countries to attract private capital for energy transition since investment needs are huge”.

“Capital market developments and evolution in countries usually keep pace with their economic evolution. Seldom do they precede economic evolution. When forced, the economies become over-financialised and macroeconomic consequences follow,” he said, mooting that countries must be allowed to “own their climate agenda” while focusing on economic growth.

“When countries lack resources, they become reliant on external sources, which can lead to external dependence and vulnerabilities. In such cases, funding can be weaponised. Therefore, it is important to support countries in prioritising economic growth rather than penalising them for doing so,” he noted, stressing that such nations would find it difficult to deliver on climate security without growth.

Enunciating the principles that business and investors must keep in mind, Mr. Nageswaran said it was fine for investors in developing countries to want to de-risk their investments. “But, if their investments are derisked, their return expectations also must be lower accordingly. One cannot have the cake and eat it too,” he asserted.

Investors, the CEA said, must see this as a win-win opportunity rather than a win-lose deal between them and host countries. “The economic and social backlash will be counterproductive if greed dominates the creation of public goods,” he underlined.

“A fact that will increasingly determine the pace and viability of this concern with green is the access to rare earth elements and critical minerals, without which the green technologies cannot be scaled up. The problem is that there is oligopolistic control over the mining and processing of these minerals, adding a big element of uncertainty to this transition,” the CEA cautioned.

