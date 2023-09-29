ADVERTISEMENT

CDSCO approves Phase I study of Zydus’ bad cholesterol drug 

September 29, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Zydus has received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) permission to initiate Phase I clinical study of its novel PCSK9 inhibitor.

“Our aim is to treat Dyslipidemia by inhibiting PCSK9 with a novel entity, which will enhance the removal of LDL-C from the bloodstream and provide patients with a potential for once-in-6-month dosing regimen,” Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj R. Patel said.

A PCSK9 inhibitor regulates the levels of LDL receptors that are responsible for the uptake and clearance of cholesterol from the blood, the company said in a release on getting the regulator’s permission.

Dyslipidaemia patients with high LDL-C are at a high risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease events such as heart attack and stroke. The Phase I prospective randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will study the safety and tolerability of anti-PCSK9 product administered subcutaneously in healthy human volunteers, Zydus said.

