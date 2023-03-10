ADVERTISEMENT

CCI to procure fair average quality cotton from farmers till March end

March 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will procure fair average quality (FAQ) grade cotton from farmers till March 31 for the 2022-2023 cotton season.  The CCI said in a press release that the minimum support price (MSP) scheme provides an alternative marketing channel for cotton farmers to sell FAQ-grade cotton at MSP rates. 

CCI opened more than 400 cotton procurement centres in 11 cotton-growing states for the cotton season that began on October 1, 2022.  At present, cotton prices are above MSP level and there is no need for cotton farmers to do distress sale. The CCI will procure FAQ grade cotton at MSP till the end of this month, the cotton corporation added.

