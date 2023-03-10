HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCI to procure fair average quality cotton from farmers till March end

March 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will procure fair average quality (FAQ) grade cotton from farmers till March 31 for the 2022-2023 cotton season.  The CCI said in a press release that the minimum support price (MSP) scheme provides an alternative marketing channel for cotton farmers to sell FAQ-grade cotton at MSP rates. 

CCI opened more than 400 cotton procurement centres in 11 cotton-growing states for the cotton season that began on October 1, 2022.  At present, cotton prices are above MSP level and there is no need for cotton farmers to do distress sale. The CCI will procure FAQ grade cotton at MSP till the end of this month, the cotton corporation added.

Related Topics

textile and clothing / agriculture / farms

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.