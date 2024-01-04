CCI to inquire further into Minda-Pricol merger

January 04, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on January 3, that prima facie, the proposed combination of Minda and Pricol is likely to result in “an appreciable adverse effect on competition of multiple reasons”. Hence, it planned to inquire further into the matter, the CCI said.

Pricol Limited told the stock exchanges on Thursday that it would respond to the CCI in due course.

In May 2023, Pricol filed a preliminary objection against Minda Corporation’s application to the CCI to make investments in equity shares of Pricol upto 24.5 %.

