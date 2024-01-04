GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCI to inquire further into Minda-Pricol merger

January 04, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on January 3, that prima facie, the proposed combination of Minda and Pricol is likely to result in “an appreciable adverse effect on competition of multiple reasons”. Hence, it planned to inquire further into the matter, the CCI said.

Pricol Limited told the stock exchanges on Thursday that it would respond to the CCI in due course.

In May 2023, Pricol  filed a preliminary objection against Minda Corporation’s application to the CCI to make investments in equity shares of Pricol upto 24.5 %.

Related Topics

merger, acquisition and takeover / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.