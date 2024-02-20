CCI permits Minda to acquire up to 8.79% of equity share in Pricol

February 20, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of up to approximately 8.79% of equity shares of Pricol Limited by Minda Corporation. The CCI said in a press release that the acquirer (Minda Corporation) is engaged in manufacture of auto components and caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-1 suppliers in India, while the target company (Pricol) manufactures auto components for OEMs, tier-1 and replacement markets in India and abroad. A detailed order will follow, the CCI said.

