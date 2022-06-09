CCI penalises firms involved in cartelisation in Indian Railways tenders

File photo for representation.

June 09, 2022 16:35 IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday penalised seven companies that it said were “indulged in cartelisation in the supply of Protective Tubes to the Indian Railways by means of directly or indirectly determining prices, allocating tenders, controlling supply and market, co-ordinating bid prices and manipulating the bidding process.”

“The Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued a final order against seven companies/firms which were found to have contravened the provisions of Sections 3(3)(a), 3(3)(b), 3(3)(c) and 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Competition Act, 2002 (Act), which proscribe anti-competitive agreements,” the CCI said in a press release.

“The evidence in the matter included regular e-mail communications between the parties and filing of bids from same IP addresses by certain parties etc,” it added.

The CCI also held 10 employees of these seven companies “to be liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective companies/ firms, in terms of the provisions of Section 48 of the Act”.

The CCI said it imposed 5% penalties of the average turnover/ income upon the companies/firms and their certain individuals found guilty of violating the provisions of the Act.

“However, benefit of reduction in penalty under the provisions of Section 46 of the Act of 100% was given to the lesser penalty applicant. Post reduction, CCI directed the parties to pay penalties totaling to approx. INR 30 lacs, besides issuing a cease-and-desist order,” the regulatory body said.