CCI disposes of JSW Paints’ plea against Asian Paints

JSW Paints claimed Asian Paints was “abusing its dominant position” in the market

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 15, 2022 20:33 IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an order has disposed of a plea by JSW Paints Private Ltd. against Asian Paints Ltd. after finding no merit in it.

JSW Paints, which had recently entered into the decorative paints business, had complained that Asian Paints was abusing its dominant position in the market.

In a statement, A.S. Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “The Competition Commission of India (CCI), following an investigation based on our complaint and through its order has confirmed that Asian Paints is in a dominant position in the decorative paints market.”

“The CCI order also reaffirms our view that paint dealers do not have any countervailing buying power and are at the mercy of Asian Paints and not vice-versa as claimed by Asian Paints,” he said.

“We do not agree with the commission’s order that Asian Paints has not abused its dominant position. We are currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate steps to protect the interests of our customers and dealers for a free and fair market,” he added.

