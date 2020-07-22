CCI approves Adani’s acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co.

Chennai

22 July 2020 21:37 IST

The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd. by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), tweeted CCI.

KPCL is located in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. In January 2020, APSeZ said it will acquire 75% stake for a total consideration of ₹13,572 crore from the CVR Group. The balance stake will be held by the CVR Group.

