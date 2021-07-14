CCEA clears realignment of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying schemes

New Delhi

14 July 2021 16:50 IST

The government on Wednesday decided to revise and realign various components of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying schemes and special livestock package for leveraging investment worth ₹54,618 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"CCEA approves revising and realigning various components of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying schemes and special livestock package for leveraging investment of ₹54,618 crore," according to an official tweet.

This package envisages central government's support amounting ₹9,800 crore over a period of five years, it added.