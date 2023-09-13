CCEA clears foreign investment of up to ₹9,589 crore in Suven Pharmaceuticals

September 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved foreign investment of up to ₹9,589 crore in Suven Pharmaceuticals by Berhyanda Ltd., Cyprus.

According to a release issued by the Union Government, the approval is for acquisition of up to 76.1% equity shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals, a public limited Indian pharmaceutical company listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, by Berhyanda Limited, Cyprus, by way of transfer of shares from existing promoter shareholders and public shareholders through mandatory open offer.

The government added that the aggregate foreign investment may increase up to 90.1% in Suven Pharma.

The proposal had been evaluated by SEBI, RBI, CCI and other relevant agencies, according to the release.

The entire investments in Berhyanda are held by Advent Funds, which pools in investments from various Limited Partners (LPs). Advent Funds is managed by Advent International Corporation, an entity incorporated in the U.S.

Advent International Corporation, set up in 1984, has made investments of about $75 billion in 42 countries. Advent India started investments in India since 2007 and so far it has invested about ₹34,000 crore in 20 Indian companies across healthcare, financial services, industrial manufacturing, consumer goods and IT services sectors.

“The approved investment aims to generate new jobs, capacity expansion of the Indian company through investments in plant and equipment,” the government said in the release.

The Centre noted that it had put in place an investor-friendly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy regime for the pharmaceutical sector in order to bring in global best practices through technology, innovation and skilling for accelerated economic growth and development; supplement capital for up scaling domestic productivity, increase competitiveness and employment generation among other benefits.

As per the extant FDI Policy, 100% foreign investment is allowed under the automatic route in greenfield pharmaceutical projects.

In brownfield pharmaceutical projects, FDI up to 74% is allowed under the automatic route and government approval is required for investments beyond 74%. Total FDI inflows in the pharmaceutical sector has been ₹43,713 crore during the last five years (from 2018-19 to 2022-23). The sector has witnessed significant growth in FDI of 58% in the last financial year.