CCEA approves ₹2,980 crore for coal, lignite exploration 

June 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the continuation of a central-sector scheme for “Exploration of Coal and Lignite” with an estimated outlay of ₹2,980 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

“Under this scheme, exploration for coal and lignite is conducted in two broad stages: promotional (regional) exploration and detailed exploration in non-Coal India Limited blocks,” the government said in a statement, adding that the geological reports generated under the scheme are used for auctioning new coal blocks.

About 1,300 square kilometres will be covered under the regional-exploration component of the scheme with about 650 sq. km area to be surveyed for detailed exploration.