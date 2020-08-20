CCD turns outlets pet-friendly

Cafe Coffee Day now allows pet parents to bring along their pets for a cup of coffee

This initiative will give customers the right kind of space to spend time with their pets and include them in their time spent with friends without having to leave them at home. This facility will be available in select cafes with outdoor, seating option, as per a company statement.

Commenting on this initiative Vinay Bhopatkar, CEO Café Coffee Day said, “We want our customers to feel at home when they visit any CCD and we understand that for pet owners, hanging out with their pets is very important.”