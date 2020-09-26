Business

CCD to celebrate International Coffee Week

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 26 September 2020 20:47 IST
Updated: 26 September 2020 20:47 IST

During this year’s international Coffee Week, Cafe Coffee Day, a home-grown café chain, is bringing together coffee aficionados to share their love for coffee and support millions of farmers who depend on it.

As part of a week-long celebration, scheduled between September 26 and October 4, Cafe Coffee Day has invited a large community of coffee enthusiasts to taste their unique coffee beverages. CCD is also showcasing a wide range of innovative Cappuccinos, from Ginger Turmeric Cappuccino to Chocolate Cappuccino to Cinnamon and Chilli Cappuccino, to name a few, as per a release.

A series of workshops on various aspects of coffee, including alternate brewing techniques in the near future, will also be part of the agenda.

