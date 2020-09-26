Business

CCD to celebrate International Coffee Week

During this year’s international Coffee Week, Cafe Coffee Day, a home-grown café chain, is bringing together coffee aficionados to share their love for coffee and support millions of farmers who depend on it.

As part of a week-long celebration, scheduled between September 26 and October 4, Cafe Coffee Day has invited a large community of coffee enthusiasts to taste their unique coffee beverages. CCD is also showcasing a wide range of innovative Cappuccinos, from Ginger Turmeric Cappuccino to Chocolate Cappuccino to Cinnamon and Chilli Cappuccino, to name a few, as per a release.

A series of workshops on various aspects of coffee, including alternate brewing techniques in the near future, will also be part of the agenda.

Ends

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2020 8:48:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ccd-to-celebrate-international-coffee-week/article32704046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story