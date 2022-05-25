CBRE appointed adviser for development of MMLPs at 5 locations

These projects are a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana programme

CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., a consulting firm, said it has been appointed as the adviser for the development of Multi-modal Logistics Parks across five key locations including Mumbai, Chennai, Silchar, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

These projects are a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana programme announced for the development of infrastructure dedicated to smooth and seamless freight transport across multiple modes of transport.

The 35 MMLP projects are is likely to create over 2 lakh job opportunities in the coming years and reduce logistics cost by a notable margin.

These MMPLs will help in bringing the logistics costs down from the present 13-14% of India's GDP to 8-10%, a benchmark achieved by developed economies such as Japan and the EU.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said, “This project will boost the national economy by easing and encouraging seamless exports. Our global understanding and niche expertise in this segment will help in providing necessary support and counsel on projects of such scale and magnitude."

While these MMLPs will have excellent connectivity, they will also provide state-of-art, value-added services such as international grade warehousing, cold storage, packaging and sorting areas, product assembly clusters, a commercial zone, and a dedicated customs window to accommodate a wide range of businesses and cargo consignments of various sizes, CBRE said.