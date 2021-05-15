BusinessNew Delhi 15 May 2021 07:07 IST
CBIC to hold special drive to clear refunds
The CBIC has asked field offices to clear all pending refunds of customs and drawback claims by the month-end. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) instructed all customs principal chief commissioners to conduct a 'Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive' for priority processing and disposal of pending refund and drawback claims.
