CBIC to hold special drive to clear refunds

The CBIC has asked field offices to clear all pending refunds of customs and drawback claims by the month-end. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) instructed all customs principal chief commissioners to conduct a 'Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive' for priority processing and disposal of pending refund and drawback claims.

