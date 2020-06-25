CBI files first charge sheet in Yes Bank case

NEW DELHI

25 June 2020 23:07 IST

Among those arraigned are Mr. Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, DHFL, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, Belief Realtors, RKW Developers and DOIT Urban Ventures (India).

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others in connection with ₹3,700 crore in loans extended to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) allegedly against ₹600-crore investment in a firm linked to his family members.

Among those arraigned are Mr. Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, DHFL, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, Belief Realtors, RKW Developers and DOIT Urban Ventures (India).

Advertising

Advertising

Explained: Why did Yes Bank have to be bailed out?

The agency had registered the case against 12 persons on March 7. On April 26, it arrested the Wadhawans, who had been absconding since the start of the probe.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate is also conducting a money laundering probe and it arrested Mr. Kapoor on March 8.

According to the FIR, in April-June 2018, Yes Bank invested the funds in DHFL and simultaneously, DHFL managing director Kapil Wadhawan allegedly paid the kickback on the pretext of loan from DHFL to DOIT Urban Ventures (India).

Watch | Yes Bank crisis explained

The bank had also sanctioned ₹750 crore in loan to an RKW Developers group firm, beneficially owned by the Wadhawans. The amount was allegedly siphoned off using shell companies.

Earlier this month, the ED searched some Mumbai premises linked to the Cox & Kings group, in the same case. It alleged that the bank fraud involved ₹3,642 crore.

Cox & Kings Limited, India, had an outstanding of ₹563 crore; ₹1,012 crore was due against Ezeego One travel & Tours Limited; ₹422 crore against Cox & Kings Financial Services Limited; ₹1,152 crore against Prometheon Enterprise Limited (UK); and ₹493 crore was due against Malvern Travel Limited (UK), the agency said.