Business

CBI books Yes Bank founder, wife and others in fresh case

Rana Kapoor
PTI New Delhi: 13 March 2020 18:54 IST
Updated: 13 March 2020 18:59 IST

The case relates to Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over ₹1,500 crore to Thapar’s companies, according to officials.

The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar in a fresh case, officials said on Friday.

Also Read

Yes Bank: prime properties in Delhi, Mumbai under ED scanner
 

Advertising
Advertising

The case relates to the Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over ₹1,500 crore to Thapar’s companies, according to officials.

The probe agency is carrying out searches in Delhi and Mumbai at multiple locations, including the office and residences of Kapoor, his wife Bindu, office of Bliss Abode linked to Bindu, Thapar and his companies, and the India Bulls Housing Finance Limited, the officials added.

Comments
More In Business
economy, business and finance
fraud
economic offence/ tax evasion
Read more...